Rain-induced rockfall kills two on Kalyan-Ahmadnagar Highway

Mumbai: A rain-induced rockfall claimed the lives of Rahul Bhalerao, 30, and his nephew, Swayam Bhalerao, 7, who were traveling in an auto-rickshaw on the Kalyan-Ahmadnagar highway (NH-61) on Tuesday evening. HT Image

The accident occurred as the duo, along with three other family members, were travelling from Mulund to their native village in Sangamner. A large rock, weighing between 15 and 20 kg, fell from a nearby mountain onto the autorickshaw, striking Rahul and Swayam directly on the head, according to Inspector Dinkar Chakor of the Tokawade police station. The other three family members were reportedly uninjured.

The autorickshaw was driven by Rahul’s father, Babban Bhalerao, 60. The passengers included Babban’s wife Vimal Bhalerao, 55, their sons Sachin Bhalerao, 35, and Rahul Bhalerao, 30, and Sachin’s seven-year-old son Swayam Bhalerao. “It has been raining heavily since morning, and the rock fell from the mountain directly on top of the rickshaw,” Chakor said.

This incident marks one of the first casualties involving heavy rains at Malshej Ghat in Thane district. “Following the incident, PWD (Public Works Department) officials have laid down a net at the ghat to prevent further accidents,” Chakor added.

Assistant Police Inspector Lahu Thate of Otur police station noted that similar accidents have been reported previously, especially during heavy rainfall.

The deceased were taken to a Primary Health Centre in Otur, where postmortems were conducted. The Otur police station filed an accidental death report and released the bodies to the family. The case will be transferred to Tokawade police station.