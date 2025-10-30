Rajesh Aggarwal to be next chief secretary

MUMBAI: The union government on Wednesday repatriated Rajesh Aggarwal, secretary for persons with disabilities in the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, to Maharashtra. He will be joining the state government next week and will be succeeding state chief secretary Rajesh Kumar, who retires at the end of November, sources said.

Kumar, from the 1988 batch, was due to retire on August 30 but received a three-month extension that ends next month. He took charge as the as the chief secretary in June this year, after the retirement of the then chief secretary Sujata Saunik.

Aggarwal, a 1989-batch IAS officer, has been on central deputation for nearly a decade, having served in key departments including Financial Services, Tribal Affairs, Skill Development, Petroleum, and Social Welfare. In Maharashtra, he earlier held posts such as collector of Akola and also worked in the Information Technology, Accounts, and Treasury departments.

Aggarwal, who is set to retire in November next year, confirmed that he would be joining the state government next week. Once he takes charge as the chief secretary, some IAS officers from the 1989, 1990 and 1991 batches may miss the opportunity to head the state bureaucracy, sources said.