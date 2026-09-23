Ramkrishna Nagar in Khar to undergo cluster redevelopment

Mumbai: One of the oldest Mhada colonies in the city, Ramkrishna Nagar in Khar West, is set to undergo cluster redevelopment, with the Maharashtra government approving the appointment of a developer for the project. The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting on Tuesday, chaired by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Constructed by Mhada in 1985, Ramkrishna Nagar comprises 19 buildings, including 18 residential buildings and one office building. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“As some of the buildings have become dilapidated and structurally unsafe, approval has been granted for their cluster redevelopment to improve the living conditions of the residents,” said a press note from the government.

Constructed in 1985 on a 25,523.9 square-metre plot in Khar West, Ramkrishna Nagar comprises 19 buildings, including 18 residential buildings and one office building. The location is prime—near Khar station, with the arterial Swami Vivekanand Road and Linking Road in close proximity.

Under the cluster redevelopment scheme, old and dilapidated buildings in the area will be redeveloped as a cluster, providing eligible residents with more spacious and safer homes, along with quality infrastructure and other amenities in the area, said an official. The colony currently comprises 234 residential tenements. Eligible residents will also be provided with rehabilitation tenements, the official added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) will receive approximately 9,000 sq m. of housing stock for sale to the general public. In addition, the housing authority is also expected to receive a premium towards the construction area generated under the project, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) will receive approximately 9,000 sq m. of housing stock for sale to the general public. In addition, the housing authority is also expected to receive a premium towards the construction area generated under the project, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The plot on which the office building stands will not be part of the cluster redevelopment, according to the press note. “To ensure speedy implementation of the project, approval has also been given to constitute a high-powered committee under the chairmanship of the secretary of the housing department,” the note added.

Mhada is executing cluster redevelopment projects across several of its ageing housing layouts and colonies in Mumbai. These colonies were constructed, mostly in the 1950s and 1960s, with the objective of creating affordable housing in Mumbai for people from the middle-income group and low-income group. Ramkrishna Nagar is among 56 such Mhada colonies in Mumbai.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mhada has earlier announced cluster redevelopment for areas and colonies such as Bandra Reclamation, Motilal Nagar (Goregaon), Adarsh Nagar (Worli), Sion Koliwada refugee building and Kamathipura.