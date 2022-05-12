Ranas to perform maha aarti in Delhi on the day of Uddhav’s Mumbai rally

Independent MP from Amravati Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana on Wednesday announced that they would hold maha aarti and chant Hanuman Chalisa at an old Hanuman temple in Delhi on May 14, the day Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is slated to address a public rally in Mumbai.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Ranas said the aarti and the chant would be for the well-being of people of Maharashtra and against the ‘autocratic rule ‘ of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi.

Ravi Rana said the state’s conditions had worsened under the Thackeray rule and their prayers to the lord would be for ‘granting the good sense’ to the CM.

“I am appearing before the privilege committee of the Lok Sabha on May 23 and will narrate the treatment given to me in police custody and jail. I was illegally arrested using the sedition law enacted during the colonial era,” Navneet Rana said.

The MP said she was shocked to see the way the delegation of Shiv Sena enquired about her health at Lilavati Hospital. The ruling party should not have targeted a reputed Mumbai hospital just for its vendetta politics, she said.

Rana also alleged that the delegation led by former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar discussed her health and medical reports publicly during their visit to the hospital and it was unethical. She also expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for directing the Centre and the states to restrain from registering FIRs and continuing investigation under section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

Pednekar said the couple had been levelling senseless allegations for the sake of publicity, and the sessions court, the police, and the state government should take note of it.

“They have been violating the bail conditions laid down by the court while granting them bail. They talk about the constitutional framework, which they themselves have been violating. The MP has been talking about her personal reports, but the couple should have been careful while releasing the videos of their first meeting after their release from the jail,” she said.

Ranas were arrested by the Mumbai police on April 23 on the charges of sedition and promoting enmity after they announced to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Thackeray’s Bandra residence. They were granted bail by the sessions court on May 5.

Thackeray will address a public rally at Somaiya ground on Saturday and is expected to hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, and Ranas.