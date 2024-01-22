Rape accused throws slipper at judge during trial

Mumbai: The police have booked a man for allegedly throwing his slipper at the judge of the Dindoshi Sessions Court on Saturday during the final hearing of his POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) trial. HT Image

The incident occurred when the accused, Premkumar Jitlal Gupta, 43, was being sentenced by judge Sameer Akhtar Ansari at 3.30pm on Saturday. Gupta was lodged in the Thane jail in 2017 for allegedly raping a minor. Since 2019, Gupta has been on trial for the case.

After the final arguments, the judge of court number 13, asked Gupta to step into the witness box and informed him that the case against him by the public prosecutor had been concluded.

At 3.30pm, Gupta was on the stand when the judge asked him about his thoughts on the case. At this, Gupta picked up his slipper and threw it at the judge which hit him on his face. The constables in the courtroom immediately caught Gupta, a resident of Malad East, and rushed the judge to the hospital for a checkup.

Gupta was later arrested by the Kurar police on the charges of deterring a public servant from doing his duty and act endangering the lives of others under sections 353 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have arrested Gupta and are investigating to find out the motive behind his act,” said a police officer.