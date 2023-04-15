Two arrested for abetment to suicide of 18-year-old

Mumbai: A ration shop owner and a paan shop owner have been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of an 18-year-old man in Dadar, according to NM Joshi Marg police.

The ration shop owner has been identified as Chhotelal Phulchand Prajapati and the paan shop owner is Santosh Chaurasiya, said the police.

According to the police, Pankaj Ramraj Jaiswar, 18, a resident of Kamgar Nagar, had died by suicide on April 6. The police and the family of the deceased had found that the boy’s head was shaven.

Later, his father, Ramraj, who works as driver with a tours and travel company, inquired and found that his son’s head was allegedly shaved by his previous employer, Prajapati, who was angered because the youngster had asked for his salary.

Ramraj alleged that an angered Prajapati had given money to Pankaj’s present employer Chaurasiya and got his son’s head tonsured. Later, they assaulted the youngster and stripped him. Pankaj managed to flee and hide in a public toilet where he found a towel, wrapping it around him, he went home and then allegedly killed himself.

“We have got the complaint of the father and we are inquiring into it. We have registered a case for abetment to suicide, punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, criminal intimidation and common intention and arrested the two,” said a police officer.

The police said that in 2022, Pankaj came from Varanasi and started working in the shop of Prajapati for a salary of ₹12,000 per month. However, he stopped giving him salary and later, Pankaj shifted to working at Chaurasiya’s paan shop.

Police said as Pankaj was demanding his salary, an angered Prajapati, with the help of Chaurasiya, harassed him, allegedly leading the youngster to end his life.

