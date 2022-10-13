Raut’s letter to Mum: Sena’s enemies are Maharashtra’s foes

Mumbai Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case, has written a letter to his mother Savita from custody, saying he will remain loyal to the Shiv Sena and its leadership. Accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of vindictive politics, Raut charged that he was a victim of false allegations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Fake allegations have been levelled against me. Here in front of me, bogus statements are being secured against me from many through terror, pressure and on gun point. (I am being) indirectly told that I should leave the Thackerays… Uddhav Thackeray is my close friend and general. If I leave him at this critical juncture, then how can I show my face to Balasaheb (Thackeray)?” asked Raut in the letter, written in Marathi, which he had said he wrote on August 8 while sitting on a bench outside the court. It was tweeted on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He charged that the state apparatus was in the hands of people who were working in a clandestine manner. “They want to tread on the Shiv Sena’s existence and the self-respect of the people of Maharashtra,” alleged Raut.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Aai (Mother), I will surely come back soon. The soul of Maharashtra and that of our country cannot be killed by anyone so easily… I cannot bow down before injustice, and the enemies of the Shiv Sena, (who are) also the enemies of Maharashtra. I am fighting against injustice,” said Raut in the letter, while adding that he learnt the values of love for the Shiv Sena and self-respect from her.

“I learnt the credo of Marathi pride from you. You impressed on our mind that we must never commit any treachery against the Shiv Sena and Balasaheb (Thackeray),” he stated. Raut said that several legislators and MPs had left the Shiv Sena due to the fear of investigation agencies like the ED and the Income Tax Department and added that he did not want to join this list of “traitors” and was hence standing firm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}