Ravi Pujari charged in two extortion cases, including 10-cr bid against ex-IAS officer

MUMBAI: A special MCOCA court on Monday framed charges against jailed gangster Ravi Pujari in two extortion cases, including an alleged bid to extort ₹10 crore from former IAS officer Radheshyam Mopalwar in 2017, when he was vice-chairman and managing director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The charges accuse gangster Ravi Pujari of being part of an organised crime syndicate, and conspiring or attempting to commit organised crime. (HT PHOTO)

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The case dates back to November 2017, when Mopalwar filed a complaint against private detective Satish Mangale and two others for allegedly demanding ₹10 crore from him, threatening to make public audio clips purportedly showing Mopalwar accepting bribes.

The extortion demand was later reduced to ₹7 crore, according to the prosecution. The Thane police arrested Mangale while he was allegedly accepting ₹1 crore. His wife, Shraddha, and brother-in-law, Atul Tambe, were subsequently arrested for their involvement in the crime.

After their arrests, Mopalwar allegedly received two international calls from a person identifying himself as Pujari, who threatened him and his daughter with death or grievous hurt, and demanded that he withdraw the extortion case against the three accused. Pujari has now been charged in connection with those alleged threats. One of Pujari’s aides, Anil Babulal Vedmehta, is an absconding accused in the case.

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{{^usCountry}} The charges also accuse Pujari of being part of an organised crime syndicate, and conspiring or attempting to commit organised crime. The prosecution has alleged that the extortion was carried out for the syndicate’s financial benefit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The charges also accuse Pujari of being part of an organised crime syndicate, and conspiring or attempting to commit organised crime. The prosecution has alleged that the extortion was carried out for the syndicate’s financial benefit. {{/usCountry}}

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The case took a turn in 2023 when a special court for cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) acquitted Satish Mangale, Shraddha Mangale, and Tambe, finding several gaps in the investigation and no established link between them and Pujari.

The court also noted that the police had not sought Pujari’s custody after his extradition from Senegal in February 2020, and neither had they obtained his voice sample for comparison with the alleged calls to Mopalwar. Pujari nevertheless remained a wanted accused in the case.

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In the second case, dating to 2006, the court charged Pujari with conspiring with a convicted accused to extort ₹25 lakh from a certain Aatik Ahmed Khalil Ahmed Shaikh, allegedly by threatening to kill him. The prosecution has alleged that Pujari received ₹5 lakh from Shaikh as an instalment between May 17 and May 25, 2006. He has also been charged with conspiracy and threatening the victim during the alleged extortion.

Pujari also faces MCOCA charges in the 2006 case, with the prosecution alleging that the extortion formed part of organised criminal activity undertaken for financial benefit. According to the charges, Pujari headed the syndicate, and the alleged activity constituted continuing unlawful activity, with multiple charge sheets filed.

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Special judge N R Pradhan directed that Pujari stand trial in both cases. The charges are allegations and will be tested during the trial.