Mumbai, The Maharashtra government will soon introduce a comprehensive ambulance policy to make emergency medical transport more efficient and accountable, with every registered ambulance coming under real-time digital monitoring, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Saturday.

Real-time tracking, improved services key features of proposed Maharashtra Ambulance Policy

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The proposed Maharashtra State Ambulance Policy aims to streamline the entire ambulance ecosystem, from registration and dispatch to response time, fare regulation and hospital integration, Sarnaik said in a statement.

He said ambulances are not merely transport vehicles but critical life-saving services during medical emergencies, making it essential to regulate their operations and improve service standards across Maharashtra.

According to Sarnaik, around 1,076 ambulances are currently operating under the state's new MEMS-108 public-private partnership project, while an estimated 4,500 to 5,000 ambulances are being run by private hospitals, charitable organisations and non-governmental organisations.

However, there is no unified system to provide citizens with reliable information on the location of ambulances, their availability, estimated response time, onboard medical facilities or fare structure, the minister said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said to address these issues, the government proposes an integrated digital platform with four separate applications for citizens, ambulance drivers, ambulance-mounted tablets, government authorities, including the Regional Transport Office , and the health department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said to address these issues, the government proposes an integrated digital platform with four separate applications for citizens, ambulance drivers, ambulance-mounted tablets, government authorities, including the Regional Transport Office , and the health department. {{/usCountry}}

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The citizen application will enable users to locate the nearest available ambulance, track its live location and estimated arrival time, receive preliminary guidance via video calls and check the estimated fare before booking.

The driver's application will include features such as duty status, acceptance or rejection of emergency calls, navigation, training records and performance monitoring.

Tablet computers installed in ambulances will allow paramedics to record patient details, vital signs, and treatment provided, maintain video communication with hospitals and monitor essential equipment such as oxygen units, suction devices and automated external defibrillators .

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The RTO and health department will have access to a central dashboard displaying the real-time location and operational status of every registered ambulance, response times, driver performance, repeated call rejections and suspected misuse, enabling better monitoring and enforcement.

To curb arbitrary pricing by private ambulance operators, the government plans to make it mandatory for every registered ambulance to display its fare chart on the application, according to the statement.

The minister said the government will notify maximum fares based on the AIS-125 ambulance classification, while citizens will be able to view the estimated fare before availing the service. Every trip will also generate a digital record and an electronic receipt.

Sarnaik added that ambulances already enjoy exemptions from motor vehicle tax and are entitled to toll concessions on national highways under existing rules.

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Therefore, citizens should receive affordable, transparent and accountable services in return, he said.

The policy also proposes a digital first-aid guidance system that will provide illustrated instructions to bystanders on performing CPR, controlling bleeding, treating burn injuries and safely positioning patients before an ambulance arrives.

"Every minute after an accident or a medical emergency is crucial. A patient's survival often depends on how quickly an ambulance reaches the spot, how the first aid is provided and how soon the patient is shifted to the right hospital. The proposed policy will bring technology, transparency, discipline and accountability to ambulance services and ensure reliable emergency care for every citizen," the minister said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.