Rebel Sena (UBT) MPs rush to Delhi, may form separate LS group

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) is staring at a split in its Lok Sabha unit as some of its MPs are likely to form a separate group. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Raju Shinde/HT Archives)

Operation Tiger – the name given to the Shiv Sena’s attempts to poach Sena (UBT) elected representatives – gained momentum on Tuesday evening, two days after only four of the nine Sena (UBT) MPs attended a meeting called by Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai.

Leaders of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena said six MPs from the rival Sena (UBT) are likely to form a separate group and are expected to submit a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. They will then merge with the Sena’s Lok Sabha unit, Sena insiders said.

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They also said three Sena (UBT) MPs – Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Deshmukh and Bhausaheb Wakchaure – arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday and did not respond to phone calls from party leaders.

The six MPs who are likely to form a breakaway group are: Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi), Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal), Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli), Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv), Sanjay Patil (Mumbai North East). However, this could not be independently verified.

Nimbalkar and Patil’s positions were not confirmed until Tuesday evening but they were in talks with Sena leaders, said sources.

Also read | Amid ‘Op Tiger’ buzz, Sena (UBT) claims all 9 MPs attended meeting

Thackeray has only three of his nine MPs backing him: Arvind Sawant (Mumbai South), Anil Desai (Mumbnai South Central) and Rajabhau Waje (Nashik).

If six Sena (UBT) MPs cross over to the Sena, it would make up two-thirds of the party’s Lok Sabha unit – allowing them to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Meanwhile, senior Sena (UBT) leaders – Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and the party’s group leader in the Lok Sabha Arvind Sawant – rushed to the national capital on Tuesday. “Received shocking information that MPs in Maharashtra are being paid ₹15 crore each as advance tonight. Apna sapna money money,” Raut posted on social media platform X.

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde was also to arrive in Delhi late on Tuesday evening.

However, there’s more to Shinde’s plan. A Sena minister said on Tuesday, “The split may not be limited to Lok Sabha MPs. Some of the 20 Sena (UBT) MLAs too are in touch with us. We are aiming for 16-17 MLAs. It could be a major split.”

If Shinde succeeds, it would be the second body blow to Thackeray, both delivered by Shinde, who dramatically split the Shiv Sena in 2022, pulled down the Thackeray-led MVA government, and walked across to the ruling BJP in Maharashtra.

Shinde did not comment to the media on Tuesday, when asked about Operation Tiger. “We are not asking anyone to join us. There are many disgruntled leaders and elected representatives in Sena (UBT). Even if a common Sainik seeks to join our party, we welcome him,” said Sena MP and party spokesperson Naresh Mhaske.

Why engineer a split now? BJP and Sena leaders say the BJP-led government at the centre is keen on getting the delimitation bill passed in the Lok Sabha. After 20 Trinamool Congress MPs crossed over, the NDA is still short of 46 MPs needed for a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. By getting at least six Sena (UBT) MPs to cross over, Shinde will have done his bit.

“It would improve his standing in the NDA and he probably thinks it would help him reclaim the chief ministerial chair,” said a senior BJP minister. It’s a claim Shinde has never given up since he lost the post to the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis in the 2024 assembly elections.

The Sena chief also has a long-term plan. “Shinde is also preparing for the 2029 assembly elections, and wants grater bargaining power for seat-sharing with the BJP. It is not only Sena (UBT) MPs; even the party’s 17 MLAs are on his radar,” the BJP minister claimed.

Sena insiders say Shinde’s attempts to poach Sena (UBT) elected representatives, especially MPs, began a year ago. He assigned the task to his son Shrikant Shinde, the party MP from Kalyan, and Union minister Prataprao Jadhav.

“Jadhav has been a senior Sena leader since the undivided Sena days. He is well acquainted with Thackeray faction leaders, and used dinner diplomacy to restore relations with some Sena (UBT) MPs in Delhi,” said a Sena legislator.

Thackeray tries to rally his flock Thackeray has been late in reacting to the developments. He asked senior party leaders Sanjay Raut and Arvind Sawant to personally speak to each of the disgruntled MPs, something he is doing as well. He has also reached out to party office-bearers in the constituencies of MPs who did not turn up for Sunday’s meeting.

Meanwhile, the Sena (UBT) MP is putting up a brave front. Senior Sena (UBT) leaders insist that Shinde has not managed to reach the desired number for a split. “He or his people have been in touch with three to four of our MPs, and we know who they are. It is difficult for him to go beyond that,” he said.

Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare blamed the BJP. “It is well known which party is behind this. They failed to get the delimitation bill passed, so they are doing this now. The MPs who want to defect should ask their conscience if they are doing a right thing. People voted against the BJP and elected them. You are now insulting the people,” she said.