Refuge area must on every third floor in a high-rise, says Fadnavis

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced that the state has mandated the construction of a refuge area on every second or third floor in a high-rise, in accordance with the new building code.

Nagpur:14December2023 A group photo of the existing MLAs of the 2019 Vidhan Sabha including Chief Minister Ekhnath Shinde, DCMs Devendra Fadnavis was organised outside the Vidhan Bhavan premises during the Winter Session of Maharashtra State Assembly, Nagpur. Thursday. Dec 14, 2023. Photo by Sunny Shende:PM100029 (PTI)

This measure aims to provide occupants with shelter during fire incidents and enhance fire safety measures, particularly in densely populated cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Thane, he said.

Replying to a question in the legislative council, Fadnavis highlighted the importance of these safety guidelines, emphasising that refuge areas should not be repurposed for offices or club facilities and said inspections of high-rises would be conducted biennially to ensure compliance.

Fadnavis also recognised the need for a comprehensive review of burn wards in hospitals in major cities, while responding to a query by BJP member Uma Khapre. In light of the recent fire at the Talawade factory in Pimpri-Chinchwad, which resulted in the loss of 11 lives, he pledged to increase bed capacity if necessary to enhance emergency response capabilities.

The factory is located in a red zone established in 2008 due to its proximity to the southern command of the Indian Army. Acknowledging public concerns over the extensive red zone, Fadnavis said, “I will meet the defence minister and request him to reduce the red zone.”