Rehana Shaikh aka Mother Teresa who helped patients get beds, O2 felicitated by police

A 40-year-old woman and a cop by profession who won the hearts of many with her acts of humanity towards those in need during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, Rehana Shaikh was felicitated with a certificate of excellence, according to reports.

Called Mother Teresa by her husband, the social worker took upon herself the responsibility of providing for 50 school children till they reach class 10. Not only that but she also actively helped people with supplies of medical oxygen, plasma, blood and beds during the peak of Covid-19 in Mumbai.

Recognising her role in helping those in dire need, police commissioner Hemant Nagrale facilitated the honour upon her.

"Last year we were about to celebrate my daughter's birthday when I learnt about Dnyani Vidyalaya in Raigad's Waje taluka. I spoke to the principal and he invited us. The kids mostly come from poor backgrounds. Some of them didn't even have footwear. We used up the money saved for my daughter's birthday and Eid shopping to help them," a national daily recently quoted Rehana as saying.

One day when she got a call for help from a police constable who was struggling to get an injection for his mother in 2020, she helped him out by arranging for the crucial medical aid after making a few calls. This, she said, encouraged her to help people in whatever way she could.

The social worker had joined the police force as a constable in 2000. In addition to a compassionate asset to the police force, she is also a volleyball player and an athlete. She won silver and gold medals in these sports in 2017, when she represented her force in a competition organised in Sri Lanka, the report added.