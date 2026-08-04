MUMBAI: The state relief and rehabilitation department has announced an aid package for Palghar district and the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVCMC), where 23 persons died and thousands of families suffered on account of the unprecedented heavy rainfall in July 2026. The government resolution (GR) was issued on Monday and certain eligibility conditions have been relaxed, considering the severity of the disaster.

Relief package announced for flood-hit Palghar and Vasai-Virar civic body

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According to the GR, the compensation for fully destroyed houses, whether pucca or kuccha, will be ₹1.50 lakh, while the aid for partially eroded houses differs according to the degree of damage: ₹50,000 for over 50% damage, ₹25,000 for damage exceeding 25% and ₹15,000 for damage over 15%. Owners of completely destroyed huts will also be entitled to financial support. Families will also receive ₹10,000 for clothes lost in the flood and another ₹10,000 for damaged household articles.

The relief package also extends support to farmers and livestock owners: ₹40,000 for the loss of milch animals, ₹32,000 for draught animals, ₹20,000 for smaller draught animals and aid for the loss of goats, sheep, pigs and poultry. Fishermen from Palghar district will also get compensation for both partial and complete damage to fishing boats and nets in order to help them resume their livelihood activities at the earliest.

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{{^usCountry}} The government has also acknowledged the losses suffered by artisans, handloom workers, traditional craftsmen, shopkeepers and stall owners. Aid of up to 75% of the actual loss, subject to limits, will be provided on the basis of panchanama assessments. Additionally, ₹5000 will be provided for damage to poultry sheds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government has also acknowledged the losses suffered by artisans, handloom workers, traditional craftsmen, shopkeepers and stall owners. Aid of up to 75% of the actual loss, subject to limits, will be provided on the basis of panchanama assessments. Additionally, ₹5000 will be provided for damage to poultry sheds. {{/usCountry}}

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The Palghar collectorate has appealed to all affected citizens to cooperate with the concerned teams during the damage assessment process. They also have to ensure that their bank account details are updated so that the money can be transferred directly and promptly into their accounts after verification.

The incessant rainfall in July led to severe flooding across Palghar district, causing deaths and extensive damage to houses, livestock, shops, fishing equipment and small businesses. Many families were forced to seek shelter in safer locations as flood waters inundated residential areas for days on end.

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Meanwhile, the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation has sought a separate relief package of ₹1,000 crore relief to repair its damaged infrastructure and initiate long-term measures for the places under its jurisdiction. As per rough surveys, flood waters entered 18,582 houses in VVCMC.