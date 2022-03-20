Remodelling of Kalyan yard to offer respite to local train commuters
MUMBAI: The on-ground construction work of Kalyan yard remodelling has begun. Railway officials say that this will help in segregating local and outstation trains, bringing respite to the commuters.
Kalyan station is currently the most critical and crucial point for the Central Railway (CR), the junction deals with 760 trains everyday including local and outstation trains.
These trains operate from north and south India along with city’s local trains. The crossovers and the joints at the station overlaps the running of both local and long-distance trains, impacting the punctuality of the suburban local trains.
The remodelling work will result in saving operational time and increasing punctuality of local trains. This will include construction of four suburban railway tracks and six outstation train tracks along with foot over bridges, elevated deck and connection with the present Kalyan railway station.
Kalyan yard remodelling is expected to cost ₹866 crore and is a part of Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP)- 3 A. The project will be undertaken by the Central Railway in a phased manner.
“We have started the groundwork for the construction of Kalyan yard remodelling. Construction of boundary walls and drains for accommodating railway platforms have started,” said a senior Central Railway official.
The construction work of the railway platforms is expected to be completed by 2024. CR officials will get a gateway of two to three minutes in the operation of the train which will, in return, have better punctuality in train operations.
