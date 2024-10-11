Renaissance Man Ratan: Tata was as much a patron of the arts as a captain of industry

Mumbai: Beyond his reputation as a business magnate and animal lover, Ratan Tata's tenure as Chairman of the Tata Trusts has left an indelible mark on India's cultural landscape. The trusts, comprising the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Allied Trusts, and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Allied Trusts, have spearheaded numerous initiatives across healthcare, education, environment, and disaster relief. However, their contributions to art and culture stand out as particularly remarkable. Ratan Tata (right) meets Margaret Thatcher, then Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, at the NCPA, during her visit to India in 1981. On this occasion, the Kerala Kalamandalam presented an episode from the Mahabharata in the Kathakali style and Sonal Mansingh gave an Odissi dance recital. (NCPA Archives)

Tata continued the legacy of supporting the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), an institution whose foundation stone was laid by JRD Tata in 1976. Khushroo N Suntook, chairman of NCPA, reflects on Tata's impact: "He was a fine human being with great compassion for the underprivileged for whom he created great institutions. He had a wide range of interests and tastes from aviation to modern management systems and from classical music to jazz."

Under Tata's leadership, the trusts have maintained their support for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), formerly known as the Prince of Wales Museum of Western India. The Tata Consultancy Services Foundation has aided CSMVS in conservation efforts, digitisation, and archival research.

The Tata Trusts Art Conservation Initiative, a collaboration between CSMVS and the Tata Trusts, aims to develop and strengthen art conservation centres across India. Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Director-General of CSMVS, says, "Like his legendary family members, late Ratan N Tata had also developed an interest in art and aesthetics and helped the CSMVS Museum to organise a few groundbreaking international exhibitions."

The trusts have also supported the Inspire India Project, founded by the Shankar Mahadevan Academy. Arnab Banerjee, programme officer, Arts and Culture, Tata Trusts, notes, "Inspire India has engaged over 1,600 children, enabling some of the students to shine and consider careers as music educators."

An innovative project led by the trusts was their partnership with the Mumbai Police Foundation to establish the Mumbai Police Archives. This initiative involved setting up a paper conservation lab and training police volunteers in conservation and archiving practices.

Tata has been the primary sponsor of the Literature Live! Festival hosted at NCPA, which celebrated its 14th edition in 2023. The festival brings together authors, poets, artists, and thought leaders from around the world to encourage cultural dialogue.

Additionally, Tata continues to support research and education through his ongoing backing of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research.