Villagers in quandary over Ganesh immersions in polluted Taloja river

Navi Mumbai: For the second year in a row, the residents of four villages adjacent to Kasardi river in Taloja are uncertain of being able to practice their age-old tradition of dipping the Ganesh idols in the river before formal immersion. Just a month remaining for the 10-day Ganpati festival to commence, the condition of the river is so bad that it is deemed dangerous for anyone to venture in.

Of the total length of the river, approximately eight km passes through four villages- Devichapada, Valap Padgha, Nauvde, Roadpali – Boudhwadi. “It has been the tradition in these villages to dip the idol five times in the river during Ganapati immersions and then immerse the idol in the artificial pond constructed for the festival. The banks of the river used to witness a large turnout of devotees earlier but over the years, the villagers were forced to not follow this tradition due to poor condition of the river and last year it was completely stopped,” said Kiran Patil, a resident of Taloja.

In 2022, during the 1.5 day Ganpati immersion, the devotees present in the water developed skin infection while dipping the idol. “The boys entrusted with the job of taking the idol into the deep end of the river started complaining about an itching sensation. Last year, when IIT Bombay report, after a nine month study of water conducted, termed the water to be acidic, the seriousness of the issue became evident. As precautionary measures, no rituals were allowed for the following eight days of festival on the river,” said the former corporator Arvind Mhatre.

The corporator says that even this year, the villagers won’t be able to perform the ritual. “As per the orders of National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), besides getting the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) constructed and operational, was also required to undertake cleaning of the river. The sludge accumulated beneath the riverbed is filled with different forms of chemicals, fertilizers that have made not just the water dirty, but also the stench that emanates is unbearable. I will be taking up the issues during the expert committee meeting scheduled to be held next week by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) with all the stakeholders. This year, too, I don’t see devotees being able to get into the river to perform their rituals,” said Mhatre, who has been fighting since 2018 to get the river cleaned and restored to its original condition.

The river for decades has been the primary source of fresh water for the villages. However the past 10 years, the proximity to chemical industries within the MIDC area has affected the quality of the water. “Before MIDC and CIDCO came into being, the water from Kasardi river was used for day to day activities. In fact it was also used as the route for transporting rice and vegetables by farmers from a Jetty that existed in Nauvde village. But the situation changed with the setting up of chemical factories and the release of chemicals directly into the water,” recalled the corporator.

When contacted, Taloja Industries Association (TIA) President Satish Shetty said its member industries have been adhering to the norms laid down for the release of chemical effluents into the CETP. “Industries are paying ₹1.30 crore per month to ensure that the water released is treated. The issue is with the contractor entrusted by MIDC to operate and maintain the CETP. Since 2018, MIDC has taken over the operations of the CETP and therefore, if for the past 60 months the quality of the river water continues to be questionable, then the MPCB should take action as deemed fit,” said Shetty.

A senior official from MPCB maintained that the board is taking all necessary steps to ensure that before the Ganapati festival, the quality of the river will be better.

