Residents’ trust served notice over Bandstand promenade

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has issued a show-cause notice to the Bandra Bandstand Residents’ Trust (BBRT), seeking an explanation over alleged violations of the conditions of the 2002 no-objection certificate (NOC) that allowed the trust to undertake conservation, restoration and maintenance of the Bandstand promenade and garden.

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The notice, dated September 11, asks BBRT to explain by September 21 why its NOC, granted in 2002, should not be revoked . A hearing has been scheduled for September 22.

The MMB and BBRT have been sparring over the promenade in Bandra (west) for several months, 24 years after the trust took over its maintenance and transformed the waterfront space into one that draws thousands every day.

The MMB said complaints and a report from its regional port officer had raised questions about BBRT’s compliance with the NOC. The MMB alleged that the trust has displayed boards bearing the name of USV Pvt Ltd as an entity that maintains the promenade garden. It also pointed to signage that restricted the entry of pets, without MMB’s permission.

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{{^usCountry}} The notice said the NOC entrusted BBRT with maintenance and upkeep but “did not confer ownership or regulatory powers over public access”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The notice said the NOC entrusted BBRT with maintenance and upkeep but “did not confer ownership or regulatory powers over public access”. {{/usCountry}}

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The notice follows months of friction over access to the 1.1-km promenade. Earlier this month, the MMB demolished four, knee-high concrete walls at access points, saying they obstructed movement of senior citizens and tourists. BBRT said the walls were built around five years ago following police complaints about hawkers and “mischief makers”.

On September 16, HT had reported that the MMB had decided to take back maintenance of the promenade. BBRT has consistently denied any wrongdoing, maintaining it has only acted in public interest.

BBRT chairperson, Benedict Soares, confirmed that the trust has received the notice. “We have contested all the claims made against us by the MMB and we have prepared a reply , which will be submitted in a day or two. We will put forward our points at the hearing,” he said.

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He said it is unfortunate that there appears to be no room for “selfless service”. “Despite serving this place selflessly for so many years, a day has come where we are running around to defend ourselves,” added Soares.