Retired doctor duped of 2.2 lakh

Mumbai: The police have registered a case against unknown people who allegedly duped a well-known microbiologist doctor from BYL Nair hospital of ₹2.24 lakh.

According to the police, (retired) Dr Jayanthi Shashtri, got a link to update her electricity bill payment status. When she filled in the form, providing details including that of her credit card, she lost the money in six transactions.

The officer added that the first three transactions were of ₹24,999, and the other three transactions were of ₹49,801.

A case has been registered under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.