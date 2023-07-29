City sees 50% rise in H3N2 cases

Mumbai: After about a month of heavy rainfall, city doctors witness a 50% rise in the number of patients with high-grade fever, body aches and cold. According to them, several people are down with these symptoms and most of them are testing positive for H3N2- a subtype of influenza A virus. Symptoms of the illness also include joint pain, cough, and weakness, which can last for up to two weeks.

Dr Mihir Shah, internal medicine consultant, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai said there is almost a 50% rise in H3N2 cases in the last two weeks in the outpatient department. “Most of them are managed on an OPD basis. Children and senior citizens with comorbidities are affected more and taking to recover,” he said.

Marketing executive Pinal Solanky, 28, a resident of Malad and her parents are recuperating from high-grade fever, body ache and cold.

“It all started with my mother getting a sore throat. It was followed by a fever,” said Solanky, who added, “Within two days, my father and I also got the symptoms. Most of the people in our neighbourhood have the same symptoms,” she said.

The Solanky family was prescribed oseltamivir- an antiviral medication for influenza. “I was told the H3N2 strain is in circulation. We did not do the test since it was costly. We started the course on Monday and felt better. However, the cough still persists,” she said.

Dr Umang Agarwal, an infectious disease expert, PD Hinduja Hospital in Mahim said, “We are seeing H3N2 cases quite commonly. I have not seen H1N1 cases so far. Whenever we get a patient with suspected flu and have an influenza PCR test done, it is almost positive for H3N2.” He added hospitalisations are seen only in some cases where the patient has comorbidities like diabetes or hypertension.

While the BMC has only released H1N1 data showing only 61 cases in July, doctors say H3N2 are more and because of the cost factor, many do not get tested and are being treated on a symptomatic basis. The state health data on influenza too shows H3N2 domination. According to the state epidemiology cell report, in July this 111 H1N1 cases were reported and 294 H3N2 cases were registered.

Dr Hemalata Arora, senior consultant, Internal Medicine, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital-Vile Parle said they are observing 5-6 daily cases of Influenza A—H3N2.

“A significant number of these cases are among young college students and the working demographic, suggesting rapid transmission in educational institutions and workplaces. In most patients, the average incubation period of this infection is approximately two days following exposure. Subsequently, affected individuals experience fever and body pain for about three to four days,” she said.

Dr Arora emphasised early medical consultation. “Ideally within two days of symptom onset, antiviral treatment should be started. A balanced diet complemented by adequate fluid intake helps in early recovery. It’s essential for individuals with pre-existing conditions like bronchitis, chronic pneumonia, or asthma to exercise caution. They might face heightened symptoms if infected,” she added.

