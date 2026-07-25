Robber with 40 criminal cases arrested; police seize 48 ATM cards, car 1.5 lakh in cash

MUMBAI: A man allegedly involved in more than 40 criminal cases across Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh has been arrested by the Vasai Railway Police and the Crime Branch in a joint operation, with police seizing a car and 48 ATM cards from his possession.

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The accused, identified as Rohitkumar Pandey, is alleged to have siphoned money from bank accounts by swapping customers’ ATM cards at kiosks. Police said he is also wanted in several cases involving robbery, possession of illegal firearms and attempted murder. He has been remanded to the custody of the Vasai Railway Police.

Pandey’s arrest stems from a robbery reported on March 12, 2026, aboard the Bangalore-Jodhpur Express. According to police, he approached a group of passengers, brandished a revolver and demanded money before fleeing with a bag containing ₹1.5 lakh in cash.

Following the complaint, police commissioner M Rakesh Kalasagar, deputy commissioner of police Sunita Salunkhe-Thakre and officer Pradnya Jedge directed the local Crime Branch to conduct a detailed investigation into the armed train robbery.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators analysed CCTV footage and identified Pandey as the suspect. Despite him remaining off the radar by not using his mobile phone, the team tracked him down and arrested him. During the operation, police recovered a car and 48 ATM cards belonging to various banks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators analysed CCTV footage and identified Pandey as the suspect. Despite him remaining off the radar by not using his mobile phone, the team tracked him down and arrested him. During the operation, police recovered a car and 48 ATM cards belonging to various banks. {{/usCountry}}

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During interrogation, Pandey allegedly confessed to cheating bank customers by swapping their debit cards at ATM kiosks in Mumbai, Gujarat, Sindhudurg, Thane Rural and Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Senior police inspector Anil Kadam said Pandey has been handed over to the Vasai Railway Police for further investigation, and officers are questioning him to ascertain his involvement in other offences.