Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / ‘Sachin Vaze extorted huge sums from cricket bookies’: Crime branch tells court
mumbai news

‘Sachin Vaze extorted huge sums from cricket bookies’: Crime branch tells court

Special prosecutor said Vaze extorted huge money from cricket bookies at the behest of Param Bir Singh
HT Image
Published on Nov 06, 2021 10:58 PM IST
By Vijay Kumar Yadav

A metropolitan magistrate court on Saturday extended Mumbai police crime branch custody of dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze by seven days after special prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap informed the court that the 52-year-old controversial cop has extorted huge money from cricket books by threatening to frame and arrest them in false cases, the Mumbai police crime branch informed a metropolitan magistrate.

Jagtap pointed out that Vaze has extorted huge money from cricket bookies at the behest of Param Bir Singh and sought an extension of his custody for his further custodial interrogation to find out if he has extorted money from others as well.

In August, the Goregaon police registered an extortion case against Singh, Vaze, who is arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiran murder cases, and four civilians - Sumeet Singh, Alpesh Patel, Vinay Singh and Riyaz Bhati.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint by Agarwal, alleging that the accused extorted 11.92 lakh from him. They also threatened to register cases against his hotel restaurant and bar.

RELATED STORIES

The crime branch has already arrested Sumeet Singh, who allegedly used to collect money for Vaze, on whose orders money was allegedly collected by Sumeet Singh from Agarwal. In this case, the court has already issued non-bailable warrants against Param Bir Singh, Riyaz Bhati, a purported aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, and one Vinay Singh.

Vaze has been arrested in this case on November 1 and was remanded to the crime branch custody. He was presented before the Esplanade metropolitan magistrate court on Saturday as his earlier custody remand ended. Appearing for the crime branch, advocate Jagtap sought an extension of his custody.

He informed the court that the crime branch has collected Vaze’s voice samples in order to prove the number of phone call conversations with Vaze that the complainant had recorded. In these calls, Vaze talked about his alleged extortion activities involving him and Singh.

Agarwal submitted the recorded audio clips to the crime branch which will now try to match the (Vaze’s) sample voice with Vaze’s alleged voice in the recorded conversations with Agarwal to corroborate allegations of extortion against Singh, Vaze and others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP