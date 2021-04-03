Sachin Vaze’s brother says ‘have complete faith in NIA, judiciary’

Sachin Vaze’s brother on Saturday expressed confidence in the investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the former’s alleged role in Mukesh Ambani security threat case as well as an associated murder probe.

"We have complete faith in NIA and judiciary," Vaze’s brother told news agency ANI hours after a special NIA court extended the suspended Mumbai Police officer’s custody in the case till April 7.

While the federal investigation agency had sought six more days of custody, the court granted only four. The NIA court has also directed the agency to submit a detailed report on Vaze’s health with specifics of health conditions and ailments on April 7, the last day of custody, ANI reported.

The court was also informed that the federal agency has found that an amount of ₹26.50 lakh was withdrawn from the joint bank account of Sachin Vaze and his aide on March 18, five days after his arrest, according to news agency to PTI.

Earlier in the day, the special court also allowed the application of Sudharam and let him meet Sachin Vaze for five minutes to hand over fresh clothes in the courtroom.

Sachin Vaze was arrested by the NIA on March 13 for his alleged role in abandoning a Mahindra Scorpio with 20 loose gelatin sticks and a threat note near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai on February 25.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, the NIA lawyer, said the agency had recovered incriminating evidence such as digital video recording (DVR) of CCTV footage and laptops and it needed to be examined, according to PTI.

The NIA took Sachin Vaze to Mithi river near Bandra-Kurla Complex last week and recovered two CPUs of computers, the number plate of a vehicle, two DVRs, and a laptop among other things.

The suspended Mumbai Police officer was also named by the wife of Mansukh Hiran, the Thane auto parts dealer who claimed ownership of the sports utility vehicle found outside Ambani’s home and was found dead in a creek a week later on March 5.

