Dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Waze turns approver in corruption case against ex-minister Anil Deshmukh

A special court in Mumbai allowed dismissed police officer Sachin Waze's plea to turn an approver in a corruption case involving former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.
Dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze.(File photo)
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 04:25 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delh

A special CBI court on Wednesday allowed dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to turn an approver and depose as a prosecution witness in the corruption case involving former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh with conditions.

Waze had filed an application before the special CBI court, claiming that he had cooperated with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before and after his arrest, following which his confessional statement was recorded before a magistrate under provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). 

In its reply, the CBI had approved Waze's plea, subject to certain conditions. Special judge DP Shingade on Wednesday allowed Waze's plea, news agency PTI reported. 

"Your application is awarded to you, but subject to certain conditions," the judge said. 

Following the court order, Waze can now depose as a prosecution witness in the case. 

Waze was arrested in March last year for his alleged role in the case of an explosives-laden vehicle found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in south Mumbai and the murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran. Waze is currently in judicial custody.

Recently, a special court rejected Waze’s bail. It called Waze highly influential and said the possibility of tampering with evidence cannot be ruled out.

Special judge Rahul Rokade cited former Mumbai Police commissioner Parambir Singh’s statement that Waze was reinstated due to political pressure and added prima facie, the background of the applicant indicates he is an influential person.

