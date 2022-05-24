Court refuses bail to Sachin Vaze, calls him highly influential
MUMBAI: A special court last week rejected dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze’s bail in the money laundering case against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. It called Waze highly influential and said the possibility of tampering with evidence cannot be ruled out.
Special judge Rahul Rokade cited former Mumbai Police commissioner Parambir Singh’s statement that Vaze was reinstated due to political pressure and added prima facie, the background of the applicant indicates he is an influential person.
He referred to Vaze’s statement to the Enforcement Directorate probing the money laundering allegations, saying Deshmukh allegedly gave him a list of 1,750 bars and restaurants and asked him to collect ₹3,00,000 from each for allowing them to operate beyond restricted time and occupancy in the pandemic situation.
Vaze was arrested last year in connection with the planting of an explosives-laden car outside the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, and the subsequent death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.
Beggar buys ₹90,000 bike after wife complains of backache, spends life savings
In a heartwarming incident, Santosh Kumar Sahu - a beggar from Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh - bought a moped for his wife Munni. The bike is worth ₹90,000. Santosh told news agency ANI he got the bike because his wife complained about a backache from sitting on the tricycle he owned earlier. "Now we can now go to Seoni, Itarsi, Bhopal, Indore," he told news agency ANI.
Max temp in Delhi to remain below normal after fresh thunderstorm
The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to remain below normal after a fresh thunderstorm. The India Meteorological Department data showed Delhi received 14.6 mm of rainfall till 8:30 am. The fresh thunderstorm was also a result of an active western disturbance, resulting in wind speeds touching around 50 to 60 km per hour around midnight. The thunderstorm began around 11 pm across Delhi and National Capital Region and continued till around 3 am.
PM Modi to lead International Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru on June 21
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the main event of the eighth International Day of Yoga celebrations on June 21 in Mysuru, Karnataka. As this Yoga day is falling in the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" year, the Ayush Ministry has also planned to observe IDY at 75 iconic locations across the country and is focusing on branding India on a global scale.
VHP leader hints at 'Ram Mandir-like campaign' in Mangaluru
After a temple-like structure was found underneath an old mosque on the outskirts of Karnataka's Mangaluru, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader has hinted at the possibility of a "Ram Mandir-like campaign" and vowed to continue the legal fight for the premises. A Hindu temple-like architectural structure was discovered in April during the renovation work at Juma Masjid in Malali, on the outskirts of Mangaluru. All Hindus here strongly believe there was definitely a Hindu god.
Priyanka Gandhi to campaign for Assembly polls in Karnataka: DK Shivkumar
Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Monday said the party's national General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has agreed to campaign and spend time in the state, for the Assembly elections next year. The KPCC chief's sudden New Delhi visit came amid talks about differences between him and Congress Legislature party leader Siddaramaiah regarding probable candidates recommended to the high command for upcoming MLC polls in the state.
