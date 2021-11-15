Sachin Vaze remanded in 14-day police custody in extortion case

A local court in Mumbai on Monday sent former encounter specialist Sachin Vaze to 14-day police custody in connection with an extortion case.

A case of extortion was registered on July 23 against Sachin Vaze, former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, and others at Goregaon police station, and the investigation was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch, news agency ANI reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh had alleged that former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, who had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended police officer Sachin Vaze to collect ₹100 crore every month.

Deshmukh has accused Singh of making false allegations against him.

ALSO READ | Extortion case: Police ask court to declare Param Bir Singh ‘proclaimed absconder’

The National Investigation Agency arrested Vaze in March in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai.

Vaze is the prime accused of placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25.

Vaze was also accused of the murder of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside Antilia. Hiren was found dead on March 5 in Thane. He was dismissed from service in May 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from ANI)