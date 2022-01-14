Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai News / Safety trials on Line 1 of Navi Mumbai Metro to be done on Jan 17-18
mumbai news

Safety trials on Line 1 of Navi Mumbai Metro to be done on Jan 17-18

A team from the office of the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety will conduct safety trials on the Line-1/Phase I of Navi Mumbai Metro from Pendhar to Central Park on January 17 and 18; Safety certificate issued by the CMRS team will be an important step in starting the Metro on this route
Safety trials on Line 1/Phase-1 of Navi Mumbai Metro to be done on January 17-18. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 14, 2022 09:58 PM IST
ByG. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Panvel

A team from the office of the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) will conduct safety trials on the Line-1/Phase I of Navi Mumbai Metro from Pendhar to Central Park on January 17 and 18.

The safety certificate issued by the CMRS team will be an important step in starting the Metro on this route.

The CMRS team will conduct the safety trials on Line -1 and Taloja Depot in the presence of the joint managing director of CIDCO as well as the concerned officials from CIDCO and Maha Metro.

The process will include testing of empty Metro as well as Metro running with heavy loads as per AW3 standards (Maximum Passenger Capacity), depot and DCC inspection, under-gear testing, fire/smoke test, passenger evacuation test and sound test among others.

A safety certificate will be issued by the CMRS and Railway Board upon the successful completion of these important tests. This will allow CIDCO to initiate direct passenger transport.

CIDCO vice-chairman and managing director, Sanjay Mukherjee, said, “Once the final certificate is obtained, operations will be started on Line-1, Pendhar to Central Park. Every Navi Mumbaikar’s dream of Metro travel will soon be a reality.”

The first phase of the Navi Mumbai Metro stretches from Belapur to Pendhar covering around 11km, with 11 stations and a car depot at Taloja.

So far, Metro has completed trials related to oscillation, electrical safety, emergency brakes, etc. successfully and obtained the certificates from RDSO.

