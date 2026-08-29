MUMBAI: Mohammad Shariful Islam alias Vijay Das, an incarcerated Bangladeshi national, told a sessions court on Friday that he wants to plead guilty for attacking actor Saif Ali Khan during a robbery attempt at his residence in Bandra, in January 2025, and sought leniency in sentence.

Saif Ali Khan’s attacker pleads guilty, seeks leniency in sentence

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Islam’s plea represents a major shift, as the case had only recently entered the trial stage, with the court framing charges against him on August 14, after the accused had pleaded not guilty.

Confirming the development, his lawyer advocate Vipul Dushing said: “He is repenting for the act he committed; hence wants to plead guilty and has sought leniency from the court.”

He was on Friday produced before additional sessions judge Mahesh Ramrao Natu from judicial custody, when the court recorded his application and sought the prosecution’s response to it. The case has been posted to September 11 for admission and denial of documents.

Islam is facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for robbery or dacoity involving an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt, being armed with a deadly weapon, and house-trespass or house-breaking, besides offences under the Passport (Entry into India) Rules and the Foreigners Act.

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{{^usCountry}} In his earlier bail application before the sessions court, Islam had claimed he was innocent and had been falsely implicated. The claim was opposed by the police who maintained that there was substantial evidence against him, including forensic evidence related to the knife allegedly used in the attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his earlier bail application before the sessions court, Islam had claimed he was innocent and had been falsely implicated. The claim was opposed by the police who maintained that there was substantial evidence against him, including forensic evidence related to the knife allegedly used in the attack. {{/usCountry}}

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The bail proceedings also faced a procedural setback after multiple changes in the presiding officers. The bail plea had been kept for orders since November, Dushing said, adding that the changes in the presiding officers meant that the arguments had to be heard afresh. The plea has consequently remained pending even as the trial proceedings have now moved ahead.

The case stems from the January 16, 2025 attack at Khan’s residence in Bandra, where the actor was allegedly stabbed multiple times after an intruder entered his home. Khan suffered serious injuries and underwent surgery at Lilavati Hospital. Islam was arrested in Thane two days later. Police subsequently alleged that he was a Bangladeshi national living illegally in India and had been using the alias Vijay Das.