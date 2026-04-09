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Samarjeetsinh Ghatge leaves NCP (SP), rejoins BJP

Ghatge joined the ruling party in the presence of state BJP president Ravindra Chavan and senior minister Chandrakant Patil. He had joined the NCP (SP) ahead of the 2024 assembly elections

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 06:44 am IST
By Faisal Malik
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MUMBAI: In a fresh jolt to the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), Raje Samarjeetsinh Ghatge, a descendent of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, along with other party leaders in Kolhapur district returned to the BJP on Wednesday. Ghatge joined the ruling party in the presence of state BJP president Ravindra Chavan and senior minister Chandrakant Patil. He had joined the NCP (SP) ahead of the 2024 assembly elections.

Samarjeetsinh Ghatge leaves NCP (SP), rejoins BJP

Ghatge on Wednesday said the process for rejoining the BJP began in November last year when he entered into an alliance with his arch-rival, NCP minister Hasan Mushrif, for the local body elections. “This was done following the intervention of CM Fadnavis, who is like an elder brother to me,” he said. Ghatge had contested from the Kagal seat in Kolhapur against Mushrif after joining the NCP (SP) but failed to defeat him. This was his second consecutive defeat against the six-term MLA.

The politician proclaimed that various “political experiments” were carried out based on suggestions received from his followers. “Now there is no scope for any new experiment. We are returning to the original party and will all follow the orders,” he said. The NCP (SP), however, said that Ghatge had joined them solely for an election ticket. “He contested, was defeated and has returned to his original party,” commented Shashikant Shinde, NCP (SP) Maharashtra president.

A chartered accountant by profession, Ghatge’s first professional venture was the Shree Chhatrapati Shahu Milk and Agro Producer Company. He is the chairman of the Shree Chhatrapati Shahu Cooperative Sugar Factory.

 
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