'Am Bal Thackeray's follower, a Shiv Sainik…': Sanjay Raut warns after ED's move

Soon after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached properties linked to Sanjay Raut and his family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Shiv Sena MP said the central agency's action was "vindictive", and he is not scared of it.

The ED has attached eight land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai's Dadar suburb linked to Raut and his family. The agency issued a provisional attachment under the PMLA to freeze the land parcels (plots) and a flat. The attachment is linked to a money-laundering investigation linked to a ₹1,034- crore worth alleged land 'scam' related to the re-development of a 'chawl' in Mumbai, according to reports.

Speaking to reporters, the senior Shiv Sena leader said this had resulted from his efforts to establish the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, and his refusal to succumb to demands that he must help destabilise it.

He also claimed that the properties, which were seized, were self-earned, and if it was proved that he and his wife had even rupee in black money, he would donate all his properties to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I had an inkling that the ED was after me… (because of) the way in which this (MVA) government was established,” said Raut, adding that he had written to vice-president Venkaiah Naidu on the central agencies pressuring him.

“I am not surprised at this action. If anyone feels this will affect Sanjay Raut or the Shiv Sena, they are wrong,” he said while calling it a false and concocted case.

"I am not one to get scared, seize my property, shoot me, or send me to jail, Sanjay Raut is Balasaheb Thackeray's follower and a Shiv Sainik, he will fight and expose everyone. I am not one to stay quiet, let them dance. The truth will prevail,” he added.

In February, the ED had arrested Maharashtra-based businessman Pravin Raut related to the case and later, filed a charge sheet as well.

Earlier, the ED had also questioned Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut in connection with another money laundering case linked to the PMC Bank fraud case and for her purported links with Pravin Raut's wife Madhuri.

According to Raut, the Alibag land had been purchased in 2009 and the loan of ₹55 lakh taken from Pravin Raut’s wife was reflected in his election affidavits. The money had also been repaid. Raut claimed that he did not know where the Patra Chawl was located.

“These are vindictive actions aimed at the Marathi manoos… such low-level politics was never seen in Maharashtra,” he added.

