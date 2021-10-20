Sanpada police register case after man loses Rs99K to online fraud

The Sanpada police have registered a case after some unidentified people cheated a 45-year-old man online on the pretext of renting his house.

According to the police, the complainant who runs a chemist shop has a house in Ghatkopar. He had wanted to rent it out and had put up an advertisement on a property website last month. Within a few days, he received a call from one Sanjay Singh, who introduced himself as an Indian Army personnel from Pune. That person said that he had been transferred to Mumbai and hence needed a house. He also wanted to pay ₹1 lakh as a security deposit on the same day.

“That man said that he uses special technology and if anyone transfers an amount to his account, the sender will receive double that amount within a few minutes. Thus, he asked the complainant to send ₹1 lakh to his account and assured that the complainant would receive ₹2 lakh. He also asked the complainant to try it once by sending ₹5 first. The complainant sent ₹5 to his account and immediately received ₹10 from the other’s account. After that he sent ₹25,000 thrice and ₹24,000 once, but did not receive anything back from the other account,” said a police officer from Sanpada police station.

When the complainant called that person, he said that he would receive the money after some time. The complainant, however, found something suspicious and informed the police about it. The police have registered a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and section 66Dof the IT Act against the unidentified accused.

