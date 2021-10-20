Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sanpada police register case after man loses Rs99K to online fraud

According to Sanpada police, the complainant who runs a chemist shop has a house in Ghatkopar and wanted to let it out; a man called to show his interest in taking the house on rent and wanted the victim to transfer ₹1 lakh that would be doubled in return; in this online fraud, the victim lost ₹99,000
Published on Oct 20, 2021 07:52 PM IST
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai

The Sanpada police have registered a case after some unidentified people cheated a 45-year-old man online on the pretext of renting his house.

According to the police, the complainant who runs a chemist shop has a house in Ghatkopar. He had wanted to rent it out and had put up an advertisement on a property website last month. Within a few days, he received a call from one Sanjay Singh, who introduced himself as an Indian Army personnel from Pune. That person said that he had been transferred to Mumbai and hence needed a house. He also wanted to pay 1 lakh as a security deposit on the same day.

“That man said that he uses special technology and if anyone transfers an amount to his account, the sender will receive double that amount within a few minutes. Thus, he asked the complainant to send 1 lakh to his account and assured that the complainant would receive 2 lakh. He also asked the complainant to try it once by sending 5 first. The complainant sent 5 to his account and immediately received 10 from the other’s account. After that he sent 25,000 thrice and 24,000 once, but did not receive anything back from the other account,” said a police officer from Sanpada police station.

When the complainant called that person, he said that he would receive the money after some time. The complainant, however, found something suspicious and informed the police about it. The police have registered a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and section 66Dof the IT Act against the unidentified accused.

