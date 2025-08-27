MUMBAI: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended justice Shree Chandrashekhar as the chief justice of the Bombay High Court during its meeting on Wednesday. Justice Chandrashekhar is currently the senior-most judge of the high court. SC collegium recommends justice Chandrashekhar as Bombay HC CJ

Born on May 25, 1965, justice Chandrashekhar completed his bachelors of law from the Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi in 1993. He began his practice in Delhi with cases in criminal and civil courts. In his 19 years as an advocate in various courts, he has conducted about 3,500 cases, mostly in the Supreme Court of India.

As per the Bombay High Court’s official website, there are about 140 reported judgments of the Supreme Court in which justice Chandrashekhar has appeared as a counsel. He was the standing counsel for the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the state of Jharkhand in the Supreme Court. He has also represented the Bihar State Housing Board, the Bihar State Pollution Control Board, the Jharkhand State Electricity Board, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and various other corporations and institutes along with representing private companies.

On January 17, 2013 justice Chandrashekhar was appointed as the additional judge of the Jharkhand High Court, then in June 2014, he was made a permanent judge of the Jharkhand High Court in Ranchi. He was further appointed as the acting Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court on December 29, 2023. Later, on July 14, 2025, he was appointed as a judge of the Bombay High Court.

The collegium also recommended justices Sanjay Deshmukh, Vrushali Joshi, Abhay Mantri, Shyam C Chandak, Neeraj P Dhote and Somasekhar Sundaresan, to be made permanent high court judges.

Justice Sanjay Deshmukh was posted as the principal district and sessions judge in Pune when he was elevated as additional judge of the Bombay High Court on October 7, 2022. Justice Vrushali Joshi was similarly the principal judge at the Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court in October 2022 when she was appointed to be the additional judge of the Bombay High Court.

Justice Abhay Jainarayanji Mantri was appointed as the additional judge of the Bombay High Court on October 18, 2023, for a period of two years. Justice Shyam Chhaganlal Chandak has served as the principal district and sessions judge in Kolhapur and the principal district and sessions judge in Pune. He was elevated to the position of additional judge of Bombay High Court on October 21, 2023.

Justice Neeraj Pradeep Dhote was posted as judge at the City Civil Court in Mumbai, and was promoted to additional judge of the Bombay High Court on October 21, 2023. Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan was sworn in as additional judge of the Bombay High Court on November 28, 2023.