SC extends house arrest of activist Gautam Navlakha till next hearing in January

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the house arrest of civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha in the Elgar Parishad case where he is accused of having links with banned Maoist organisations.

A bench of justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna said the order directing Navlakha’s house arrest is extended till the next hearing in the second week of January.

The court allowed Navlakha to stay at a Belapur residence in Navi Mumbai with his partner after he requested that he be shifted out of Taloja Jail on account of poor health.

Navlakha was arrested in April 2020 for his alleged role in instigating the Bhima-Koregaon violence in January 2018. The National Investigation Agency accused him of having links with Pakistan’s ISI and objected to his request for house arrest citing security concerns, saying the house he chose was the Communist Party of India’s registered office.

NIA did file an application in the top court asking the bench to recall its order of November 10 that directed house arrest but it was dismissed.

The bench, however, allowed NIA to install CCTVs and depute round-the-clock security personnel provided by Maharashtra government. The court has also restrained the 70-year-old Navlkaha from using mobile phone, internet or any communication gadgets.

The expenses incurred for posting security personnel and installation of CCTVs outside the entry and exit points of the house had to be borne by Navlakha.