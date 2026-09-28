School dispute escalates, 15-year-old attacked with cutter in Sakinaka

MUMBAI: A months-old dispute between two schoolboys escalated into violence in Sakinaka on Saturday evening, when a 15-year-old Class 9 student was attacked with a cutter on the neck, by his 14-year-old classmate and the latter’s 15-year-old friend.

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The Sakinaka police have registered an FIR against the two minor boys for allegedly attempting to murder.

The attack took place on Jagannath Mandir Road around 7.30pm on September 26, shortly after the three teenagers had been involved in another altercation in the area. The victim suffered an injury to the right side of his neck and was taken for medical treatment.

According to the police, the victim, who lives in Sakinaka, and the two accused boys knew each other. One of them studies in the victim’s class, while the other is his classmate’s friend.

The police said the dispute dated back to March this year, when the victim had allegedly teased his classmate, leading to a scuffle between them. Another student intervened and separated the two. The matter, however, allegedly did not end there. The classmate continued to harbour a grudge against the victim and, along with his friend, allegedly threatened to assault him, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Around 6pm on Saturday, the victim went to watch a movie in Sakinaka with two friends, where they encountered the two accused. According to the complaint, the classmate confronted the victim over their earlier dispute and an argument broke out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around 6pm on Saturday, the victim went to watch a movie in Sakinaka with two friends, where they encountered the two accused. According to the complaint, the classmate confronted the victim over their earlier dispute and an argument broke out. {{/usCountry}}

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The confrontation soon turned physical, with the two accused allegedly punching and kicking the victim and his friends. The victim and his friends fought back, after which the accused left the spot.

About an hour-and-a-half later, the victim and his two friends reached Jagannath Mandir Road. They were sitting inside an autorickshaw near Jain Clinic and playing games on their mobile phones when the two boys allegedly appeared again. Police said the accused asked the 15-year-old to step out of the autorickshaw, abused him and then attacked him with a cutter, injuring the right side of his neck.

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The injured boy was subsequently taken for medical treatment. Based on his complaint, Sakinaka police registered an FIR of attempted murder against the two minors. “We have detained the accused and sent them to the Children’s Home,” said an officer from Sakinaka police station.