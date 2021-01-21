Schools in Mumbai shall not reopen until further orders, Maharashtra edu department clarifies

A letter issued by the office of the deputy director on Wednesday had led to a lot of confusion regarding the reopening of schools in the city. The letter asked the officials to follow the guidelines with respect to reopening of schools in the state for Classes 5 to 8 and prepare accordingly. However, another circular released in the evening clarified that the final decision of reopening would be taken as per the orders of the local authority.

Recently, the state education department allowed schools in the state to reopen for lower classes from January 27. However, since the final decision on the reopening lies with the local bodies, schools in the city won’t reopen for now, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s orders in the past.

The inconsistency in the orders issued by the civic body and in the letter confused principals. “We were wondering as to why such a circular was issued when the guidelines mandate schools to remain shut in the city,” said Anil Bornare of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Teachers Cell.

Sandeep Sangave, deputy director of education for the Mumbai region said that the letter issued on Tuesday in no way invoked the reopening of schools in the city.

“The letter had an implied reference to the department’s order and the local administration’s call in this matter. However, it seems to have caused confusion. Hence, we clarified that the final decision of reopening will be as per the orders of the local authority,” he added. A circular stating out the clarification was also issued on late Wednesday evening.

In other parts of the state, schools for Classes 9 to 12 have begun from November 23 while those for Classes 5 to 8 will begin from January 27.