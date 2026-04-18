MUMBAI: The state government is ramping up enforcement of its mandate making Marathi compulsory across all school boards, warning of penalties ranging from a fine of ₹1 lakh to derecognition, according to guidelines issued on Friday. Schools not teaching Marathi could be fined, derecognised

The government resolution (GR) underlined that Marathi has been a mandatory subject from Classes 1 to 10 in schools across the state since the 2020-21 academic year. This was mandated with the enactment of the Maharashtra Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Marathi Language Act, 2020.

The state education department has prescribed a 13-point protocol for action against schools violating the law. It was drafted after legislators across parties had complained during the recent budget session that Marathi was not being taught in many schools, especially English-medium schools run by central boards.

To start with, a committee comprising deputy directors, education inspectors and language experts will conduct inspections in schools during the first two months of the academic year. School managements found to be violating the Act will receive a notice seeking an explanation within 15 days. If the divisional deputy director is convinced of the violation, the management will be fined ₹1 lakh, and the school must make arrangements to implement the Marathi mandate, the procedure states.

In the second phase, a defaulting school can appeal the action taken against it before the director of school education. If the director is convinced of the violation, they will submit a report to the commissioner of school education. The latter may then initiate the derecognition process, starting with a hearing within three months of receiving the director’s report. The process applies to all the schools, regardless of medium, board or management.

“The school education department found that schools, especially those affiliated to central boards, in big cities like Mumbai, Thane and Pune, were not following the mandate. Many have not even appointed Marathi teachers,” said an official from the school education department. “Establishing a protocol will help the government stand legal scrutiny,” he said.