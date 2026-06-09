Navi Mumbai: A 28-year-old man from Pune remains missing after he allegedly jumped into the sea from the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), or Atal Setu, in the early hours of Sunday. Police and maritime rescue agencies have been conducting an extensive search operation for over 36 hours, but had not traced him till Monday evening.

Search on for Pune man after suspected jump from Atal Setu

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The missing man, who hails from Ranjangaon in Pune district’s Shirur taluka, is associated with a stock market training business. His relative approached the Ulwe police station after he failed to return home, following which a missing person’s case was registered.

According to police, the man informed his family members on Saturday night that he was going out for dinner and later left home in his car.

During the investigation, police found that he had driven onto Atal Setu and parked his vehicle on the bridge. Preliminary evidence collected by police, which includes CCTV footage, suggests that he may have jumped into the sea at 1.29am on Sunday.

Police officers stressed that the circumstances leading to the incident are still being investigated and that no conclusion has yet been reached.

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{{^usCountry}} Multiple agencies, including the police and maritime rescue teams, have been searching the sea route and nearby coastal areas since Sunday. The operation continued through Monday, with authorities yet to locate him, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Multiple agencies, including the police and maritime rescue teams, have been searching the sea route and nearby coastal areas since Sunday. The operation continued through Monday, with authorities yet to locate him, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police are also analysing available evidence and retracing his movements in the hours before he went missing.