Security guard stabbed to death in front of his wife

Mumbai: A 32-year-old security guard was allegedly stabbed to death on Tuesday night in front of his wife in Dharavi over a petty argument. The accused are identified as Ali Hussain Ali Hassan Khan, 20, Sahil Ali Sajid Ali Shaikh, 20 and Ayan Shahid Khan, 18, all residents of Dharavi. As per the police, the three were arrested on Wednesday.

The deceased – identified as Mohammed Jahid – worked at HB Shivdasani Garden in Sion. On Sunday, he had stopped some people from climbing a roof after their shuttlecock was stuck on the roof. The incident led to an argument and a case was also registered against both parties.

“On Tuesday around 8 pm when Jahid was going home at Machhali Lane in Dharavi along with his wife, Malksaba, 25, they were allegedly stopped by Hassan and Sahil on the busy 90-Feet-Road in Dharavi,” said a police officer from Dharavi police station.

“The two got into an argument with Jahid. In the scuffle that ensued, Jahid fell. When he got up Hassan stabbed him multiple times. When his wife Malksaba tried to intervene, she too was assaulted. As the public started gathering on hearing screams of the couple, the attackers fled from the spot,” added the officer.

The police said Jahid was rushed to Sion Hospital where he was declared dead. His wife was treated and later discharged from the hospital.

“Her husband had told her that on Monday some youths were trying to climb up the roof of a room in the garden to remove their shuttlecock and he had gotten into an argument with them. One of them was Hassan. Later the youths lodged a complaint against him claiming that he had allegedly assaulted them with a sickle and Hassan had suffered injuries on the head. We had questioned Jahid in that regard,” said Pradeep Salekar, police inspector of Dharavi police station.

The police had also registered a cross-case based on a complaint lodged by Jahid in connection with Sunday’s incident.

“We have arrested Hassan, Sahil and Khan. While Hassan and Sahil were at the spot of the murder, Ayan kept an eye on Jahid and alerted them,” said Salekar. The trio is jobless and Hassan is a history-sheeter, he added.