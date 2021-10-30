Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Security strengthened at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation in Belapur

Security strengthened at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation in Belapur, said civic commissioner, Abhijit Bangar. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 08:16 PM IST
By G. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai

The headquarters of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in Belapur has just become more secure with the entire security system getting a major overhaul.

The decision comes following instructions by Navi Mumbai police and other agencies and also at the backdrop of recent politically-influenced incidents within the premises.

The NMMC headquarters is visited by a large number of citizens daily for various works. There are also agitations, rallies following which delegations meet officials at the headquarters. The building has recently witnessed clashes between NCP and BJP party workers outside the city engineer’s office while earlier, NCP party workers had taken away the chair of an official in protest over their demands.

Following the incidents, municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, had started taking measures to upgrade the security of the building and has now formally issued clear instructions.

According to Bangar, “There have been instructions from various agencies to strengthen the security of the building. Similar instructions have come from Navi Mumbai police commissioner’s office as well to take further security measures. There is also the case of the strategic location of the building next to the creek area with the possibility of a terror attack or actions by anti-social elements that make it a sensitive issue.

“We also need to ensure Covid norms are strictly followed in view of the large number of people crowding in the building to prevent a renewed outbreak of the Covid pandemic.”

An order is issued with respect to the entry to the building and other measures. It pertains to the timing the visitors would be allowed and a clear process for the same. There are rules in place for our officials and personnel as well.

He added, “We want to ensure that while the citizens get their work done from various departments in specified time, the officials and personnel, too, get to do their work smoothly. These norms will not only ensure smooth functioning of the civic body but also ensure the security management is strengthened.”

