Sena MP claims his security curtailed, govt to be held responsible in case of any attack on him

Thane Tussle between the two Sena factions continued as Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Rajan Vichare claimed that his security had been reduced. Vichare wrote to DGP, CM Eknath Shinde and DCM Devendra Fadnavis, saying that the CM and his deputy will be responsible if anything happens to him.

He also met the Thane police commissioner seeking reasons for the same and claimed that people in Shinde faction, who do not hold any elected posts, are being given security.

Vichare, a two-time MP from the city claimed that his faction has being facing problems with the Shinde faction in Thane and thus need additional security.

For the past few years Vichare was allotted five security personnel, but suddenly it was reduced to two. He said, “There was no prior intimation to reduce my security. None of the Thane police officials are giving reasons for this move.”

In the letter he also said that several unwanted cases have been filed against the Shiv Sena (UBT) party workers. He claimed that Shinde faction is also trying to confiscate Shakhas, libraries, charitable trusts and threatening the Shiv Sena workers.

Senior police officials refused to comment on the matter.

Shiv Sena (BT) party leader and former mayor Naresh Mhaske said, “The allegations surprise me. They are blaming us for their security issues and other police actions against them. I didn’t know that I wield so much power over authorities.”