Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP from Parbhani Sanjay Bandu Jadhav and his supporters on Saturday skipped a meeting convened by party chief Uddhav Thackeray at his official residence Matoshree, amid speculations that the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena was trying to poach him. Sena (UBT) Parbhani MP skips party meeting

Sena (UBT) sources said this was the second time in the recent past that Jadhav had skipped a meeting convened by the party chief. Earlier, while the Lok Sabha session was on, he had remained absent from a meeting called by Thackeray in Delhi. He had also expressed his dissatisfaction openly before fellow Sena (UBT) leaders in Parbhani four days ago, after a meeting at the government guest house.

On Saturday, Thackeray had called all office-bearers and party functionaries from Parbhani to Matoshree to control the unrest in the party in the district. Alongside Jadhav, the Sena (UBT) district chief Gangaprasad Anerao and four taluka chiefs who are known to be close to the MP skipped the meeting, party sources said.

Sena UBT leader Vinayak Raut said that Jadhav had been asked to attend Saturday’s meeting, but he had excused himself citing a wedding in his family.

“We don’t know how much to trust him. We are hearing rumours that Eknath Shinde is in touch with some MPs, but we are yet to get any confirmation,” Raut said.

A Sena (UBT) functionary from Parbhani said Jadhav had not clarified his stand before them so far.

“During the meeting at Matoshree, Uddhavji said those who want to stay, let them, but let the people who want to leave can go. I have told Uddhavji to give me the district chief post as others may leave soon,” the leader said, requesting anonymity.

Speculations are rife that the Eknath Shinde-led Sena is trying to engineer a split in the Shiv Sena (UBT) parliamentary party via Operation Tiger, wherein Sena (UBT) MPs are being asked to cross over with the promise of more funds.

Shiv Sena MP from Thane, Naresh Mhaske, said he had no knowledge of Jadhav’s activities. Jadhav, who had met union home minister Amit Shah some time ago, did not answer calls from HT.