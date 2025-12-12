Mumbai: A senior clerk at the University of Mumbai was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 from a student in exchange for issuing his final-year marksheet. The ACB laid a trap at the Results Section in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Bhavan, Kalina, where the accused, Nikita Rathod, was detained on Wednesday and then later released. Senior clerk held in bribery case at MU’s exam centre

According to the complaint, the 28-year-old student of commerce completed his bachelor’s degree in July 2025 but still hadn’t received his marksheet. He said the delay was because his college had not submitted some required records to the university, but when he tried to get help from the university, his request was repeatedly passed from one desk to another. He claimed that Rathod then approached him and assured him she could resolve the issue.

The student told the ACB that his education was delayed due to personal and financial problems. He had enrolled in 2014, got an ATKT (Allowed to Keep Terms, a policy that lets students proceed to the next year despite failing a few subjects) in semester five, and began working to support his family. He reappeared for the exams in 2018 but missed a few attempts during the COVID period before finally completing his degree in 2025.

The student alleged that at their first meeting, Rathod told him he would have to pay a penalty of ₹55,000 because his registration was over 10 years old. On November 18, he said he paid her ₹15,000. She later demanded more, asking for another ₹15,000 on December 10, which was negotiated down to ₹10,000. Unwilling to pay more, he approached the ACB.

According to the ACB’s statement, witnesses confirmed that Rathod had indeed said she would accept the money, and during the trap laid out for her, she was caught in the act. Rathod was detained at 6 pm on December 10 and later released after being served a notice under a relevant section of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The police said that Rathod has been booked under section 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. She has been instructed to appear before the ACB for further inquiry.

The operation was carried out by police inspector Rekha Kale and assistant commissioner of police Haridas Killedar of ACB, Greater Mumbai.