Senior doctors in Mumbai receive vaccine shots, motivate healthcare staff
On the first day of the mass vaccination drive, senior doctors got vaccinated to boost the morale of hundreds of healthcare workers (HCWs) in the city.
Since the approval of the two drugs — Covishield and Covaxin, there has been speculation among the public about its safety. But when senior doctors like Dr Shashank Joshi, Dr Rahul Pandit and Dr Gautam Bhansali who are part of the state’s Covid-19 task force along with deans of the hospitals got vaccinated, it was a way to gain the confidence of the public.
“There is speculation among public about the vaccine, so if senior doctors who have years of experience in the medical field can take the shot, they shouldn’t have any doubt. This should motivate all the HCWs to take the vaccine,” said Dr Bhansali.
Other senior doctors like Dr Harish Shetty, who is a well-known psychiatrist; Dr Sanjay Surase, medical superintendent of the government-run Sir JJ Hospital; Dr Nilkanth Awad, head of respiratory medicine at the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, among others also took the vaccine.
“We took the vaccine and didn’t have any kind of side effects or adverse reaction. We are the living example that the vaccine is safe for the public,” said Shetty.
Dr Bhansali said that after taking the vaccine, he also joined his duty at Bombay Hospital. “I didn’t feel any kind of weakness or dizziness,” he said.
Dr Mohan Joshi, dean of Sion hospital, said that it would help to spread a positive reaction among the public and gain their confidence in the vaccine. “When I got the vaccine, I could see relief in the eyes of the staffers. Even though some were sceptical, we counselled them, which encouraged them to take the shot,” he said.
Dr Dilip Patil, state surveillance officer, said there were no adverse side effects of the vaccine. On Saturday, there were 22 minor incidents of side effects like headache, tenderness and dizziness. “This is normal in all kinds of vaccination where such minor side effects are recorded. There is no case of severe or major side effects,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1,926 health workers in Mumbai vaccinated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine drive Day 1: 50 vaccinators inoculate hundreds in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai records lowest temperature of the year, breathes cleanest air
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High pollution levels turn giant lung billboard at Kharghar, near Mumbai black in a day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rape charge against Dhananjay Munde: Mumbai Police records statement of woman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior doctors in Mumbai receive vaccine shots, motivate healthcare staff
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FRA gives temporary relief to students of Mira Road management institute regarding fees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protests staged in Mumbai to oppose Centre’s farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CoWIN loses: Maharashtra Covid vaccination drive on halt for 2 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lower turnout likely to lead to Covid vaccine wastage, say health officers in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body starts inoculation as healthcare workers queue up for Covid-19 vaccine jab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Don’t believe in rumours, get vaccinated, say medical workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In one day, giant lung billboard at Kharghar turns black due to high pollution
- This comes four weeks after a study found that air pollution levels on the outskirts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) along the Kharghar-Panvel-Taloja belt are above safe limits.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra suspends Covid-19 vaccine drive till Jan 18 due to CoWIN app glitch
- Technical glitches in CoWIN app triggered communication lag and concerns among the beneficiaries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police get time till Feb 1 to report on Javed Akhtar's complaint against Kangana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox