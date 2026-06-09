Thane, A 37-year-old man has been arrested by city police for allegedly cheating several women across multiple states by luring them into fraudulent marriages and promising them overseas jobs, police said on Tuesday.

Serial conman held for cheating several women by entering into fraudulent marriages

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Suresh Ravindra, a native of Telangana, is suspected to have cheated his victims of ₹90 lakh in total, said an official.

He was apprehended at the New Delhi airport upon his return from Russia after a Look Out Circular was issued against him, the official said.

A Thane-based woman lodged a complaint against Ravindra at Kasarwadavali police station in the city last month. He contacted her through a matrimonial portal, and after she accepted his proposal, staged a fake marriage at a temple, the woman claimed.

He then took ₹48 lakh from her on the pretext of securing a job for her in Australia or Russia, the woman told police.

"The accused spent the money on lavish trips, pubs, and hotels in India and abroad. When the victim demanded her money back, he threatened to leak her intimate videos on social media," said senior inspector Nivrutti Kolhatkar of Kasarwadavali police station.

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{{^usCountry}} A case was registered on May 11 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 318 , 316 , 82 , 77 besides provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Dowry Prohibition Act, inspector Kolhatkar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case was registered on May 11 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 318 , 316 , 82 , 77 besides provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Dowry Prohibition Act, inspector Kolhatkar said. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigations revealed that Ravindra was also wanted by the Allapur police in Telangana for cheating another woman of ₹15 lakh after marrying her, and duping her friends of ₹18 lakh by promising them jobs in Europe. He had also allegedly cheated a woman in Visakhapatnam of ₹9 lakh, and was grooming another victim when caught, the official said.

"The accused was detained by immigration authorities in Delhi on June 1 and formally arrested by our team on June 2. He has been remanded in police custody till June 9," inspector Kolhatkar said, adding that if any other women have been cheated by the accused, they should contact the Kasarwadavali police.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.