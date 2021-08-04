Seven lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai 78% full

The seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai are now 78.5% full with a total of 1,137,542 million litres (ML) of water, as of Wednesday morning. The water stock will suffice supply to the city for more than 250 days. On the same day last year, the lakes had 34.9% useful water content or 505,896 ML water, and on the same day in 2019, water level was at 91.6% or 1,325,905 ML.

Tulsi lake was the first one to overflow this monsoon on July 16, followed by Vihar lake on July 18. Modak Sagar and Tansa overflowed on July 22.

Ajay Rathore, chief engineer of BMC’s hydraulic department, said, “As of now, we are in a comfortable position when it comes to availability of water for the year. With around 78% useful water content at present, we are still expecting rain in August and September which will add to lake levels. As of now, no water cuts will be needed for Mumbai.”

So far in this monsoon, Tulsi lake received the maximum rainfall at 3,227mm, followed by Vihar at 2,162mm. Upper Vaitarna received 1,554mm rain while Modak Sagar got 1,947mm, and Tansa 1,778mm. Middle Vaitarna got 1,618mm rainfall, and Bhatsa 1,727mm.

Mumbai receives its drinking water supply from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes whose total capacity is 1,447,363 ML. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) supplies 3,850 ML water to Mumbai per day.