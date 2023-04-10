Seven staff, three customers arrested after viral fight outside Dahisar bar

MUMBAI: A day after verbal abuse, slaps and punches were thrown at each other in a dramatic fight that went viral on social media, seven staff members and three customers of Ashish Bar and Restaurant in Dahisar were arrested early on Saturday.

The video of the fight had been uploaded on social media Saturday evening after which the police reached the spot and intervened. The footage showed individuals slapping and punching each other, and a man can be seen wielding a chair to hit another person.

The police have lodged cross FIRs in the case and are scanning through the uploaded video and other footage of CCTVs of the bar to find out who started the ruckus as the customers and the staff members have stated different versions of the incident.

According to the police, the incident took place at the entrance of the Bar and Restaurant at 7pm. The customer who was arrested told the police that he had gone to the bar along with his two friends to drink. He said that he was leaning against the table when a glass fell and broke.

“A waiter and a manager came charging at me over this and began abusing me,” said Vitthal Ghag, a resident of Dahisar East.

Ghag said that then the other staff members joined the two and dragged him outside the bar and began assaulting him. “The waiter even picked up a chair and hit me with it,” said Ghag.

Ghag’s friends then intervened and created a ruckus outside the bar and the entire fight scene was recorded by the bystanders.

The 26-year-old waiter Prem Prakash Tiwari, accused of hitting Ghag with a wooden chair, however, told a different story to police. According to Tiwari, he heard the customers fighting in the bar and went outside to solve it. He and the manager then took Ghag outside to calm him down. “Instead, he began assaulting us. His friends too joined him in the clash after which the other staff members intervened to help us,” Tiwari recalled.

“We have arrested all men involved in the fight and are finding out the cause of the clash,” said Pravin Patil, senior police inspector of Dahisar police station.