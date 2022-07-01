Several parts of city waterlogged after first spell of heavy rain

The first spell of heavy monsoon showers on Thursday left several parts of the city waterlogged, with the chronic spots in the western suburbs being the worst-hit.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data shows the city recorded 160.71mm rain of which 74.26mm was reported in the island city, 35.40 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 51.05mm in the western suburbs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Andheri subway was closed for traffic from Wednesday night till Thursday afternoon. “Almost all the chronic waterlogging spots in Andheri, Lokhandwala, and Oshiwara got flooded. The water level under the subway was so high that it became risky for the vehicles to pass through,” Dhaval Shah, Andheri resident and founding member of Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen’s Association, said.

Citizens complained of slow traffic movement and water stagnation on S V Road, which connects Bandra with Dahisar. Sudhir Phalke, a resident of Juhu, said owing to the Metro construction work, the condition of road became worse. “Almost the entire road has been dug for Metro works causing the rainwater to stagnate.”

“The Khar subway got submerged on Thursday afternoon. The water level rose to the waist height of a person despite the BMC’s claim of tackling flooding in this area,” Charles Simoes, a local resident, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kings Circle resident Nikhil Desai said with the month of June being almost entirely dry, this heavy spell of rain is a welcome relief.

There were also complaints of traffic snarls on the Western Express Highway (WEH).

A BMC official said most of the roads, including WEH, where Metro work is on, are maintained by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

“We have been monitoring complaints through social media and our hotline, and have been routing them to our local ward offices for immediate redressal,” the official said. “It’s true that waterlogging was reported in the western suburbs, but most of these places were low-lying areas and stagnant water was pumped out.”

Waterlogging was reported in the Milan Subway as well, which is also known as one of the chronic flooding spots. However, citizens said that this year, the situation was not bad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is also to be noted that the BMC is constructing a holding tank in the vicinity of the subway to prevent water stagnation and it is expected to be ready by October 2023. Officials said except the installation of pumps, all the major works in the tank have been completed.

“We have increased the depth of the storm water networks to ensure more volumes of water are drained out at a given time since this is a low-lying area. The accumulated water on Thursday was drained out using external pumps,” an official said.

Interestingly, Hindmata junction did not see waterlogging. Both citizens and BMC officials attributed this to the installation of water holding tanks.

“Even though water accumulated on the minor roads, there was no flooding on the main road of Hindmata junction. Usually, the entire main road and the junction would get flooded even after a short spell of rain,” Manisha Patel, a local resident, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BMC also reported eight short circuits, 10 tree collapses, and two house collapses on Thursday.