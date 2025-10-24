Several people booked for flying drones in Shivaji Park despite ban

MUMBAI: The police have booked several photographers, videographers, and social media influencers for flying drones in the Shivaji Park area despite a ban. The police said they were all trying to capture the lights and fireworks of the Deepotsav organised by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

The Shivaji Park police has seized the accused’s drones, but has found nothing suspicious about them or the footage captured. According to the police, the Deepotsav celebrations around the Shivaji Park have become a tourist attraction since they began on October 17. Drawing in large crowds, the festivities include a three-minute fireworks display at 7:30pm.

To ensure public safety and avoid fire hazards, the Mumbai police had imposed a ban on drones, remote-controlled micro light aircraft, paragliders, paramotors, hand gliders, and hot air balloons from October 7 to November 5. The only exception to the order was for aerial surveillance conducted by the police.

A police officer said, “On October 20, four drones were found flying in the evening and the people who were flying the drone were detained.” The drone owners, all photographers, have been identified as Omkar Lele from Dahisar, Ganesh Mhaske from Navi Mumbai, Hrishikesh Patil from Wadala, Mayur Patil from Mahim.

Others who were also found flying drones in the area include Rishabh Sawant, an employee of a private firm, and photographers, Saurabh Bhattikar, a resident of Mumbai Central and Pranal Joshi, a resident of Taloja, Navi Mumbai.

All of the accused have been booked under section 223 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.