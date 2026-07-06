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Severed leg recovered near Kharghar waterfall, search for 2 drowned victims still on

The first incident occurred at around 7.30 pm on Friday, when Mohammad Mobashir Mohammad Shahid, a resident of Taloja, was swept away by the strong current at the waterfall

Updated on: Jul 06, 2026 08:44 AM IST
By Sameera Kapoor Munshi
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NAVI MUMBAI: The search operation for two youth who were swept away in separate drowning incidents at the popular Pandavkada waterfall in Kharghar continued on the third day on Sunday, with rescue teams recovering a severed leg which is likely to belong to one of the victims. The bodies of both the victims remained untraced till late Sunday.

Severed leg recovered near Kharghar waterfall, search for 2 drowned victims still on
Severed leg recovered near Kharghar waterfall, search for 2 drowned victims still on

According to rescue personnel, the recovered leg was identified by the sister of Shennon Gaspar Kini, one of the two youths reported missing in the swollen waters. “Shennon’s sister has identified the recovered leg,” said an official. “The search operation is continuing. So far, the police, fire brigade personnel and local volunteers have been involved. The National Disaster Response Force has now also been approached for assistance.”

The first incident occurred at around 7.30 pm on Friday, when Mohammad Mobashir Mohammad Shahid (20), a resident of Taloja, was swept away by the strong current at the waterfall. Less than 24 hours later, at around 8.30 am on Saturday, Shennon Gaspar Kini (19), a resident of Kalina Koba Viri Village in Santacruz, Mumbai, was also swept away by the fast-flowing waters at the same spot.

Authorities have once again appealed to the public to stay away from overflowing waterfalls and streams during the monsoon, warning that water levels and currents can rise suddenly, leaving visitors with little chance to escape.

 
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