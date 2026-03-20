Mumbai: The Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) is stepping up security and fire prevention measures after a recent spate of forest fires and ongoing concerns over encroachments. SGNP to deploy guards to tackle forest fires, encroachments

The SGNP has witnessed a series of forest fires at multiple locations inside the park over the past few days. “Over 350 security guards from the Maharashtra State Security Corporation will be deployed to secure the SGNP, particularly near the boundary wall. This is in addition to the 42 forest guards who manage over 4,200 hectares (10,000 acres) of SGNP under my jurisdiction,” Kiran Patil, deputy director (South) told HT. He also said they are trying to involve more citizens in preventing fires in the national park.

Officials said several fire-prone spots have been identified and mapped to enable quicker and more targeted responses. The park also plans to set up a dedicated fire control team equipped with firefighting gear such as fireproof shoes, fire brooms and blowers, with wireless connectivity to ensure rapid coordination on the ground.

“We are enhancing our response system and also trying to involve citizens in preventing fires,” said Kiran Patil, deputy director (South), SGNP.

As part of this effort, the forest department has created a WhatsApp group with residents living along the park’s edge in areas like Kandivli and Malad, allowing them to directly alert officials in case of fire incidents.

The department has also issued notices under the Indian Forest Act to individuals allegedly responsible for triggering fires that damaged forest areas.

The move follows concerns raised by a group of over 30 residents and citizens, including runners, who recently met SGNP director Anita Patil seeking stronger action and a dedicated helpline to report fires. Residents had complained that the existing control room number was often inaccessible.

“Following the Saturday meeting, another fire was reported on Sunday night. But this time the response was quick. Forest officials arrived quickly and located the cause of the fire very soon,” said Sachin Chand, a resident of Highland Tower at Lokhandwala. Chand, a resident of Highland Towers whose 12th-floor flat oversees the park, says he witnesses forest fires often—almost twice every week - particularly in the late evenings and at midnight. “This leads to smoke in our house besides raising concerns about the loss of green cover,” he said.

Social activist Nitin Jha said the delegation was assured of enhanced CCTV coverage and better coordination with forest officials. “Citizens were also urged to complain to the police about fires and stay vigilant,” said Jha.

Nishant Bangera, founder of the Muse Foundation, said they continue to witness forest fires at Yeoor and have offered to work with forest officials on this issue. “The forest department must involve the tribal community, since they are often the first responders, being the closest and well-versed with the locality. The tribals should be taken into confidence,” Bangera said.