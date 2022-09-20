Shinde and Thackeray factions fight over banner at public library in Thane

A scuffle broke out between party workers and leaders from CM Eknath Shinde-led Sena faction and the Uddhav Thackeray faction on Tuesday over a banner put up at a public library claiming it to be a Shiv Sena Shakha’s office in Manorama Nagar in Thane.

Several party workers, men and women, from the Thackeray-led faction, barged into the library when party workers from the Shinde-led faction were sitting inside. They tried to pull down the banner featuring CM’s photo and tried to stake claim over the place, leading to a scuffle between the two groups. The situation in the area was tense for some time. Member of Parliament, Rajan Vichare, and former mayor Naresh Mhaske were present during the scuffle.

To avoid any major incident, the local police intervened and tried to placate the party workers from both the groups. They then locked the library to avoid further fighting over it.

Thane has always been a stronghold of the Shiv Sena. Thus, since a vertical split in the party, both the factions have been trying to prove themselves as the real Sena. Recently, on the death anniversary of Late Sena leader Anand Dighe, Vichare and Shinde from both the factions made a show of strength while allegations were constantly floated against each other in the last few months. The rivalry was also apparent during the Dahi Handi festival wherein the two groups held separate events a few metres away between each other.

On Tuesday, a similar fist-fight broke out between the two. Uttam Sonawane, senior police inspector of Kapurbawdi police, said, “There is a library in Manorama Nagar, where the Shinde-led faction put up a board saying it was a Sena Shakha along with a photo of the CM. This enraged the Vichare group that claimed that the library was inaugurated by Dighe himself and built by senior corporators, and does not belong to the Shinde faction. They barged into the library and a scuffle broke out. The two groups were at loggerheads, but we intervened and tried to placate both the groups and locked the place up.”

He said there were around 40 to 50 people involved in the scuffle. Since there was no complaint, no case was registered and no one was detained.

Mhaske said, “This place was inaugurated by Anand Dighe while the local corporators built it through their hard work. The local corporators have a right to use this office. Instead of trying to snatch the place, they should try and build something of their own. The other group is just trying to take credit for work done by our CM. They were working for other parties till now, so they have no right on this Sena office.”

Vichare, who was present with his supporters, counter remarked, “The Shinde faction is getting anxious as the elections are nearing. They are not getting any support from the residents. Thus, they do such things. The place was inaugurated by Dighe and no one can stake their claim on it. They are also wielding their power by asking the civic officials to take action against those who oppose them. The authorities have larger issues like roads and potholes to deal with instead of doing their bidding.”

